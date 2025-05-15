Currencies / SOAR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOAR: Volato Group Inc Class A
1.72 USD 0.19 (12.42%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOAR exchange rate has changed by 12.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.53 and at a high of 1.72.
Follow Volato Group Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOAR News
- Volato Group stock soars after M2i Global acquisition announcement
- Volato Stock (SOAR) Flies 60% Higher on M2i Global Deal - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories - TipRanks.com
- Volato Projects Full-Year Profitability on Strength of Q1 Execution and Expanding Revenue Streams
- Volato to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Business Aviation Summit
- Volato expands into aircraft leasing amid solid sales
- Vaunt Deepens Member Loyalty with Exclusive Event in Dallas Amid Rapid Platform Growth
- Volato Reports Positive Net Income in Q1 2025 and Over $20 Million in Debt Reduction; Targets Additional Settlements and Capital Raise to Extend Operating Runway
Daily Range
1.53 1.72
Year Range
1.14 18.75
- Previous Close
- 1.53
- Open
- 1.53
- Bid
- 1.72
- Ask
- 2.02
- Low
- 1.53
- High
- 1.72
- Volume
- 412
- Daily Change
- 12.42%
- Month Change
- 4.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.15%
- Year Change
- -81.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev