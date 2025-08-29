Currencies / SNTG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SNTG: Sentage Holdings Inc - Class A
2.89 USD 0.04 (1.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNTG exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.76 and at a high of 3.64.
Follow Sentage Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNTG News
- US Stocks Higher; Designer Brands Posts Upbeat Earnings - CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Daily Range
2.76 3.64
Year Range
1.43 12.70
- Previous Close
- 2.85
- Open
- 3.60
- Bid
- 2.89
- Ask
- 3.19
- Low
- 2.76
- High
- 3.64
- Volume
- 2.347 K
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 75.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.67%
- Year Change
- 25.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev