Currencies / SNDX
SNDX: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
15.04 USD 0.80 (5.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SNDX exchange rate has changed by -5.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.98 and at a high of 15.88.
Follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SNDX News
- Top Biotech Picks for 2025: BTIG Research Highlights Potential Winners
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Revumenib PDUFA Review mNPM1 AML And Move Towards MSS CRC (SNDX)
- Stifel resumes Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock coverage with Buy rating
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Profitability
- Rare Stock Picks In August 2025 - From 32 Discerning Analysts
- Syndax Gains Attention With Strong Drug Portfolio, Path To Leukemia Market Growth - Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- Guggenheim initiates Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock with Buy rating on AML drug success
- Guggenheim initiates coverage on Kura Oncology stock with Neutral rating
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals at Citi’s Biopharma: Strong Drug Sales and Strategic Growth
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Syndax (SNDX) Could Rally 112.8%: Here's is How to Trade
- Agilent Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Does Syndax (SNDX) Have the Potential to Rally 158.36% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals: A Tale Of Two Drug Launches (NASDAQ:SNDX)
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/6/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Syndax stock price target raised to $20 from $18 at Goldman Sachs
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SNDX)
- Earnings call transcript: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- Syndax (SNDX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 986%
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Syndax Q2 2025 presentation: Strong revenue growth despite widening losses
Daily Range
14.98 15.88
Year Range
8.58 22.50
- Previous Close
- 15.84
- Open
- 15.88
- Bid
- 15.04
- Ask
- 15.34
- Low
- 14.98
- High
- 15.88
- Volume
- 5.339 K
- Daily Change
- -5.05%
- Month Change
- -8.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.78%
- Year Change
- -21.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%