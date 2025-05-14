Currencies / SMRT
SMRT: SmartRent Inc Class A
1.55 USD 0.04 (2.65%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMRT exchange rate has changed by 2.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.54 and at a high of 1.66.
Follow SmartRent Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMRT News
- SmartRent CEO Martell buys $161k in shares
- Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- SmartRent (SMRT) Q2 Revenue Falls 21%
- Earnings call transcript: SmartRent Q2 2025 revenue falls short, stock declines
- SmartRent earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- New SmartRent Survey Reveals What Renters Expect from Property Managers During Peak Summer Leasing Season
- LoanDepot CEO leaves, shares fall
- SmartRent introduces AI layer for enhanced property insights
- SmartRent shareholders approve key proposals
- Smartrent former CEO Michael Paladin sells shares worth $38,157
Daily Range
1.54 1.66
Year Range
0.67 1.98
- Previous Close
- 1.51
- Open
- 1.62
- Bid
- 1.55
- Ask
- 1.85
- Low
- 1.54
- High
- 1.66
- Volume
- 1.669 K
- Daily Change
- 2.65%
- Month Change
- 5.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.10%
- Year Change
- -10.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%