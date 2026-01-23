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SMMD: iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF
SMMD exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.96 and at a high of 92.64.
Follow iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMMD News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Russell Reconstitution In Focus
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- CGMM: Capital Group's Small/Mid-Cap ETF Delivering Strong Results One Year In
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Portfolio Positioning For Rising Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMMD stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock is priced at 92.52 today. It trades within 91.96 - 92.64, yesterday's close was 91.43, and trading volume reached 216. The live price chart of SMMD shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF is currently valued at 92.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.71% and USD. View the chart live to track SMMD movements.
How to buy SMMD stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF shares at the current price of 92.52. Orders are usually placed near 92.52 or 92.82, while 216 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow SMMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMMD stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.40 - 92.72 and current price 92.52. Many compare 3.22% and 15.75% before placing orders at 92.52 or 92.82. Explore the SMMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the past year was 92.72. Within 73.40 - 92.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 91.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) over the year was 73.40. Comparing it with the current 92.52 and 73.40 - 92.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMMD stock split?
iShares Trust iShares Russell 2500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 91.43, and 15.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 91.43
- Open
- 91.96
- Bid
- 92.52
- Ask
- 92.82
- Low
- 91.96
- High
- 92.64
- Volume
- 216
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- 3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.75%
- Year Change
- 15.71%