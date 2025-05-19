Currencies / SMLR
SMLR: Semler Scientific Inc
29.11 USD 0.72 (2.54%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMLR exchange rate has changed by 2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.90 and at a high of 29.14.
Follow Semler Scientific Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SMLR News
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Semler Scientific stock
- Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Semler Scientific Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Semler Scientific Q2 2025 slides: Bitcoin strategy drives profitability despite healthcare decline
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Semler Scientific stock with Overweight rating
- Cantor outlines how to navigate the emerging Bitcoin treasury sector
- Intel, Absci, AST SpaceMobile And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- $67M For More ETH: Bit Digital Expands Its Ethereum Treasury Beyond 120,000 Coins
- Semler Scientific updates Bitcoin holdings and ATM stock sales in SEC filing
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Semler Scientific stock at $101 target
- Semler Scientific: Still A Cheap Proxy For Bitcoin's Surge (NASDAQ:SMLR)
- Semler Scientific Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Market Cap Stock Movers: SoFi and Moderna Surge on Tuesday
- Benchmark initiates Semler Scientific stock with Buy rating on bitcoin strategy
- VanEck Mid-June Bitcoin ChainCheck
- DWF Ventures Report Reveals $76B Crypto Treasury Investment by Public Companies
- Semler Scientific forms CardioVanta subsidiary for heart monitoring
- Why A Public Healthcare Firm Wants To Hold More Bitcoin Than Most Countries - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Semler Scientific ® Appoints Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy; Targets Owning at Least 10,000 Bitcoins by Year-End 2025 and 105,000 by Year-End 2027
- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating Semler Scientific Inc.
- GameStop Buys 4,710 Bitcoins — Here's Why Markets Are Watching - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- Semler Scientific reports $114.8 million from stock sales
- Bitcoin-Linked Semler Scientific Stock Is Trending On Monday: What's Going On? - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Semler Scientific appoints new director
Daily Range
27.90 29.14
Year Range
22.23 81.56
- Previous Close
- 28.39
- Open
- 28.34
- Bid
- 29.11
- Ask
- 29.41
- Low
- 27.90
- High
- 29.14
- Volume
- 792
- Daily Change
- 2.54%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.70%
- Year Change
- 24.61%
