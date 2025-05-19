시세섹션
통화 / SMLR
주식로 돌아가기

SMLR: Semler Scientific Inc

29.18 USD 0.31 (1.05%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SMLR 환율이 오늘 -1.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.38이고 고가는 29.52이었습니다.

Semler Scientific Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMLR News

일일 변동 비율
28.38 29.52
년간 변동
22.23 81.56
이전 종가
29.49
시가
28.85
Bid
29.18
Ask
29.48
저가
28.38
고가
29.52
볼륨
1.371 K
일일 변동
-1.05%
월 변동
0.79%
6개월 변동
-19.50%
년간 변동율
24.91%
20 9월, 토요일