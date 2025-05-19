货币 / SMLR
SMLR: Semler Scientific Inc
27.93 USD 1.18 (4.05%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMLR汇率已更改-4.05%。当日，交易品种以低点27.07和高点29.40进行交易。
关注Semler Scientific Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.07 29.40
年范围
22.23 81.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.11
- 开盘价
- 28.40
- 卖价
- 27.93
- 买价
- 28.23
- 最低价
- 27.07
- 最高价
- 29.40
- 交易量
- 2.753 K
- 日变化
- -4.05%
- 月变化
- -3.52%
- 6个月变化
- -22.95%
- 年变化
- 19.56%
