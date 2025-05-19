Valute / SMLR
SMLR: Semler Scientific Inc
29.18 USD 0.31 (1.05%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SMLR ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.38 e ad un massimo di 29.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Semler Scientific Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SMLR News
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Semler Scientific stock
- Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Semler Scientific Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- Semler Scientific Q2 2025 slides: Bitcoin strategy drives profitability despite healthcare decline
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Semler Scientific stock with Overweight rating
- Cantor outlines how to navigate the emerging Bitcoin treasury sector
- Intel, Absci, AST SpaceMobile And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- $67M For More ETH: Bit Digital Expands Its Ethereum Treasury Beyond 120,000 Coins
- Semler Scientific updates Bitcoin holdings and ATM stock sales in SEC filing
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Semler Scientific stock at $101 target
- Semler Scientific: Still A Cheap Proxy For Bitcoin's Surge (NASDAQ:SMLR)
- Semler Scientific Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Market Cap Stock Movers: SoFi and Moderna Surge on Tuesday
- Benchmark initiates Semler Scientific stock with Buy rating on bitcoin strategy
- VanEck Mid-June Bitcoin ChainCheck
- DWF Ventures Report Reveals $76B Crypto Treasury Investment by Public Companies
- Semler Scientific forms CardioVanta subsidiary for heart monitoring
- Why A Public Healthcare Firm Wants To Hold More Bitcoin Than Most Countries - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Semler Scientific ® Appoints Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy; Targets Owning at Least 10,000 Bitcoins by Year-End 2025 and 105,000 by Year-End 2027
- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating Semler Scientific Inc.
- GameStop Buys 4,710 Bitcoins — Here's Why Markets Are Watching - GameStop (NYSE:GME)
- Semler Scientific reports $114.8 million from stock sales
- Bitcoin-Linked Semler Scientific Stock Is Trending On Monday: What's Going On? - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Semler Scientific appoints new director
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.38 29.52
Intervallo Annuale
22.23 81.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.49
- Apertura
- 28.85
- Bid
- 29.18
- Ask
- 29.48
- Minimo
- 28.38
- Massimo
- 29.52
- Volume
- 1.371 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -19.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.91%
21 settembre, domenica