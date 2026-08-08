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SMIZ: Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF
SMIZ exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.91 and at a high of 43.97.
Follow Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMIZ stock price today?
Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF stock is priced at 43.19 today. It trades within 41.91 - 43.97, yesterday's close was 42.89, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of SMIZ shows these updates.
Does Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 43.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.09% and USD. View the chart live to track SMIZ movements.
How to buy SMIZ stock?
You can buy Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF shares at the current price of 43.19. Orders are usually placed near 43.19 or 43.49, while 95 and 2.83% show market activity. Follow SMIZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMIZ stock?
Investing in Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.65 - 44.77 and current price 43.19. Many compare 1.79% and 10.05% before placing orders at 43.19 or 43.49. Explore the SMIZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF in the past year was 44.77. Within 35.65 - 44.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF (SMIZ) over the year was 35.65. Comparing it with the current 43.19 and 35.65 - 44.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMIZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMIZ stock split?
Zacks Trust Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.89, and 9.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.89
- Open
- 42.00
- Bid
- 43.19
- Ask
- 43.49
- Low
- 41.91
- High
- 43.97
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.05%
- Year Change
- 9.09%