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SMHX: VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF
SMHX exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.06 and at a high of 60.09.
Follow VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMHX stock price today?
VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF stock is priced at 59.88 today. It trades within 59.06 - 60.09, yesterday's close was 58.76, and trading volume reached 148. The live price chart of SMHX shows these updates.
Does VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF is currently valued at 59.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 51.86% and USD. View the chart live to track SMHX movements.
How to buy SMHX stock?
You can buy VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF shares at the current price of 59.88. Orders are usually placed near 59.88 or 60.18, while 148 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow SMHX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMHX stock?
Investing in VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.74 - 68.36 and current price 59.88. Many compare 10.89% and 59.98% before placing orders at 59.88 or 60.18. Explore the SMHX price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF in the past year was 68.36. Within 34.74 - 68.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX) over the year was 34.74. Comparing it with the current 59.88 and 34.74 - 68.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMHX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMHX stock split?
VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.76, and 51.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.76
- Open
- 59.85
- Bid
- 59.88
- Ask
- 60.18
- Low
- 59.06
- High
- 60.09
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- 10.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.98%
- Year Change
- 51.86%