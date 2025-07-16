Currencies / SLM
SLM: SLM Corporation
27.98 USD 0.12 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLM exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.68 and at a high of 28.50.
Follow SLM Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
27.68 28.50
Year Range
21.10 34.97
- Previous Close
- 27.86
- Open
- 27.99
- Bid
- 27.98
- Ask
- 28.28
- Low
- 27.68
- High
- 28.50
- Volume
- 3.621 K
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- -9.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.24%
- Year Change
- 22.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%