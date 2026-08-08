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SKRE: Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
SKRE exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.99 and at a high of 6.07.
Follow Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SKRE stock price today?
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF stock is priced at 6.04 today. It trades within 5.99 - 6.07, yesterday's close was 5.96, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of SKRE shows these updates.
Does Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF stock pay dividends?
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF is currently valued at 6.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SKRE movements.
How to buy SKRE stock?
You can buy Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF shares at the current price of 6.04. Orders are usually placed near 6.04 or 6.34, while 43 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow SKRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SKRE stock?
Investing in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.71 - 11.92 and current price 6.04. Many compare 2.55% and -30.09% before placing orders at 6.04 or 6.34. Explore the SKRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF in the past year was 11.92. Within 5.71 - 11.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) over the year was 5.71. Comparing it with the current 6.04 and 5.71 - 11.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SKRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SKRE stock split?
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.96, and -38.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.96
- Open
- 6.07
- Bid
- 6.04
- Ask
- 6.34
- Low
- 5.99
- High
- 6.07
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.09%
- Year Change
- -38.56%