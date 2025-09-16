QuotesSections
Currencies / SHNY
SHNY: Bank Of Montreal MicroSectors Gold 3X Leveraged ETNs due Januar

91.78 USD 0.43 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHNY exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.33 and at a high of 92.55.

SHNY exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.33 and at a high of 92.55.

Daily Range
91.33 92.55
Year Range
40.12 92.55
Previous Close
91.35
Open
91.82
Bid
91.78
Ask
92.08
Low
91.33
High
92.55
Volume
24
Daily Change
0.47%
Month Change
16.65%
6 Months Change
39.38%
Year Change
97.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%