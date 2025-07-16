QuotesSections
Currencies / SDGR
Back to US Stock Market

SDGR: Schrodinger Inc

19.11 USD 0.65 (3.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SDGR exchange rate has changed by 3.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.44 and at a high of 19.29.

Follow Schrodinger Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SDGR News

Daily Range
18.44 19.29
Year Range
16.60 28.45
Previous Close
18.46
Open
18.45
Bid
19.11
Ask
19.41
Low
18.44
High
19.29
Volume
3.085 K
Daily Change
3.52%
Month Change
-0.83%
6 Months Change
-3.82%
Year Change
3.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%