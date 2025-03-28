Currencies / SCWO
SCWO: 374Water Inc
0.33 USD 0.02 (5.71%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCWO exchange rate has changed by -5.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.31 and at a high of 0.36.
Follow 374Water Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCWO News
- Nagar Yaacov sells 374water (SCWO) shares worth $8,857
- Nagar Yaacov sells 374water (SCWO) shares worth $69,995
- 374Water insiders purchase stock, signaling confidence in company
- 374Water destroys toxic PFAS in landfill leachate with AirSCWO system
- 374Water Q2 2025 slides: Revenue surges 1,500% amid accelerating cash burn
- 374Water Inc. (SCWO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 374Water earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- 374Water receives 180-day extension from Nasdaq to meet minimum bid price
- 374Water Provides Update for Deployment of AirSCWO Technology at Orange County, California Sanitation District
- Yaacov Nagar sells 374water (SCWO) shares worth $40,629
- 374water director Nagar sells $20,742 in shares
- 374water (SCWO) director Nagar sells $25,596 in stock
- 374Water earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- 374Water Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- 374Water Q1 2025 slides: Revenue grows 67% YoY amid accelerating cash burn
- 374Water Inc. (SCWO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.31 0.36
Year Range
0.16 1.95
- Previous Close
- 0.35
- Open
- 0.35
- Bid
- 0.33
- Ask
- 0.63
- Low
- 0.31
- High
- 0.36
- Volume
- 431
- Daily Change
- -5.71%
- Month Change
- -8.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.71%
- Year Change
- -76.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev