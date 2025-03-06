QuotesSections
SCCG: Sachem Capital Corp 8.00% Notes due 2027

23.3950 USD 0.1951 (0.84%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCCG exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.3100 and at a high of 23.3950.

Daily Range
23.3100 23.3950
Year Range
17.1500 24.2000
Previous Close
23.1999
Open
23.3750
Bid
23.3950
Ask
23.3980
Low
23.3100
High
23.3950
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.84%
Month Change
-0.10%
6 Months Change
13.84%
Year Change
-0.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%