Currencies / SCCE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCCE: Sachem Capital Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027
22.7950 USD 0.0350 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCCE exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.7400 and at a high of 22.9500.
Follow Sachem Capital Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
22.7400 22.9500
Year Range
18.0500 23.2550
- Previous Close
- 22.7600
- Open
- 22.9500
- Bid
- 22.7950
- Ask
- 22.7980
- Low
- 22.7400
- High
- 22.9500
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- -0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.47%
- Year Change
- 3.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%