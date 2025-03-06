QuotesSections
SCCE
SCCE: Sachem Capital Corp 6.00% Notes due 2027

22.7950 USD 0.0350 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCCE exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.7400 and at a high of 22.9500.

Daily Range
22.7400 22.9500
Year Range
18.0500 23.2550
Previous Close
22.7600
Open
22.9500
Bid
22.7950
Ask
22.7980
Low
22.7400
High
22.9500
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
-0.72%
6 Months Change
19.47%
Year Change
3.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%