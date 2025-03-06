Currencies / SCCC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCCC: Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Notes due 2025
24.9300 USD 0.0200 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCCC exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9300 and at a high of 24.9500.
Follow Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Notes due 2025 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.9300 24.9500
Year Range
24.0500 25.4500
- Previous Close
- 24.9500
- Open
- 24.9500
- Bid
- 24.9300
- Ask
- 24.9330
- Low
- 24.9300
- High
- 24.9500
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.73%
- Year Change
- 0.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%