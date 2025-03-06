QuotesSections
SCCC: Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Notes due 2025

24.9300 USD 0.0200 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCCC exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9300 and at a high of 24.9500.

Follow Sachem Capital Corp 7.75% Notes due 2025 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.9300 24.9500
Year Range
24.0500 25.4500
Previous Close
24.9500
Open
24.9500
Bid
24.9300
Ask
24.9330
Low
24.9300
High
24.9500
Volume
24
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
-1.35%
6 Months Change
0.73%
Year Change
0.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%