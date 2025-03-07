Currencies / SBS
SBS: Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp
23.74 USD 0.23 (0.96%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBS exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.63 and at a high of 24.01.
Follow Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SBS News
Daily Range
23.63 24.01
Year Range
13.87 24.05
- Previous Close
- 23.97
- Open
- 23.98
- Bid
- 23.74
- Ask
- 24.04
- Low
- 23.63
- High
- 24.01
- Volume
- 1.036 K
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 8.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.20%
- Year Change
- 42.41%
