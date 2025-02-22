Currencies / SBFG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SBFG: SB Financial Group Inc
20.51 USD 0.13 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBFG exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.00 and at a high of 20.56.
Follow SB Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBFG News
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 16th
- SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Could Be a Great Choice
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 2nd
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Could Be a Great Choice
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th
- Should Value Investors Buy Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Stock?
- Is Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 4th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: SB Financial Group beats Q2 2025 expectations
- SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Why SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- SB Financial Group added to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indices
- SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
20.00 20.56
Year Range
17.10 24.48
- Previous Close
- 20.38
- Open
- 20.43
- Bid
- 20.51
- Ask
- 20.81
- Low
- 20.00
- High
- 20.56
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- -1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.01%
- Year Change
- 1.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%