SBFG: SB Financial Group Inc
21.06 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBFG ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.22 e ad un massimo di 21.11.
Segui le dinamiche di SB Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.22 21.11
Intervallo Annuale
17.10 24.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.13
- Apertura
- 21.11
- Bid
- 21.06
- Ask
- 21.36
- Minimo
- 20.22
- Massimo
- 21.11
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.72%
21 settembre, domenica