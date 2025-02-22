QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SBFG
SBFG: SB Financial Group Inc

21.06 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBFG ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.22 e ad un massimo di 21.11.

Segui le dinamiche di SB Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.22 21.11
Intervallo Annuale
17.10 24.48
Chiusura Precedente
21.13
Apertura
21.11
Bid
21.06
Ask
21.36
Minimo
20.22
Massimo
21.11
Volume
79
Variazione giornaliera
-0.33%
Variazione Mensile
0.67%
Variazione Semestrale
1.64%
Variazione Annuale
4.72%
21 settembre, domenica