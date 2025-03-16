QuotesSections
Currencies / SAJ
Back to US Stock Market

SAJ: Saratoga Investment Corp 8.00% Notes due 2027

25.2600 USD 0.0500 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAJ exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.2600 and at a high of 25.3001.

Follow Saratoga Investment Corp 8.00% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAJ News

Daily Range
25.2600 25.3001
Year Range
24.7400 26.9173
Previous Close
25.3100
Open
25.3000
Bid
25.2600
Ask
25.2630
Low
25.2600
High
25.3001
Volume
16
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
-1.25%
6 Months Change
0.20%
Year Change
-0.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%