Currencies / SABS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SABS: SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
2.15 USD 0.05 (2.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SABS exchange rate has changed by 2.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.05 and at a high of 2.16.
Follow SAB Biotherapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SABS News
- Chardan Capital lowers SAB Biotherapeutics stock price target to $12 from $20
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- SAB Biotherapeutics stock price target lowered to $9 by H.C. Wainwright
- SAB Biotherapeutics stock price target raised to $14 from $12 at Oppenheimer
- SAB Biotherapeutics stock soars after securing $175 million private placement
Daily Range
2.05 2.16
Year Range
1.02 6.60
- Previous Close
- 2.10
- Open
- 2.13
- Bid
- 2.15
- Ask
- 2.45
- Low
- 2.05
- High
- 2.16
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- 2.38%
- Month Change
- 4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.80%
- Year Change
- -19.48%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev