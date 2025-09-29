- Overview
RZLVW: REZOLVE AI PLC
RZLVW exchange rate has changed by -16.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.7700 and at a high of 2.5100.
Follow REZOLVE AI PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RZLVW stock price today?
REZOLVE AI PLC stock is priced at 2.0312 today. It trades within -16.07%, yesterday's close was 2.4200, and trading volume reached 484. The live price chart of RZLVW shows these updates.
Does REZOLVE AI PLC stock pay dividends?
REZOLVE AI PLC is currently valued at 2.0312. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1156.93% and USD. View the chart live to track RZLVW movements.
How to buy RZLVW stock?
You can buy REZOLVE AI PLC shares at the current price of 2.0312. Orders are usually placed near 2.0312 or 2.0342, while 484 and -16.07% show market activity. Follow RZLVW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RZLVW stock?
Investing in REZOLVE AI PLC involves considering the yearly range 0.0860 - 3.0000 and current price 2.0312. Many compare 113.81% and 752.01% before placing orders at 2.0312 or 2.0342. Explore the RZLVW price chart live with daily changes.
What are REZOLVE AI PLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of REZOLVE AI PLC in the past year was 3.0000. Within 0.0860 - 3.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.4200 helps spot resistance levels. Track REZOLVE AI PLC performance using the live chart.
What are REZOLVE AI PLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REZOLVE AI PLC (RZLVW) over the year was 0.0860. Comparing it with the current 2.0312 and 0.0860 - 3.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RZLVW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RZLVW stock split?
REZOLVE AI PLC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.4200, and 1156.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.4200
- Open
- 2.4200
- Bid
- 2.0312
- Ask
- 2.0342
- Low
- 1.7700
- High
- 2.5100
- Volume
- 484
- Daily Change
- -16.07%
- Month Change
- 113.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 752.01%
- Year Change
- 1156.93%
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
