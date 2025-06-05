Currencies / RYN
RYN: Rayonier Inc REIT
25.88 USD 0.22 (0.84%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RYN exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.84 and at a high of 26.11.
Follow Rayonier Inc REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RYN News
Daily Range
25.84 26.11
Year Range
21.84 32.89
- Previous Close
- 26.10
- Open
- 26.00
- Bid
- 25.88
- Ask
- 26.18
- Low
- 25.84
- High
- 26.11
- Volume
- 1.044 K
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.60%
- Year Change
- -19.73%
