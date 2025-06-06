Valute / RYN
RYN: Rayonier Inc REIT
25.70 USD 0.34 (1.31%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RYN ha avuto una variazione del -1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.66 e ad un massimo di 26.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Rayonier Inc REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RYN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.66 26.08
Intervallo Annuale
21.84 32.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.04
- Apertura
- 26.08
- Bid
- 25.70
- Ask
- 26.00
- Minimo
- 25.66
- Massimo
- 26.08
- Volume
- 900
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.29%
20 settembre, sabato