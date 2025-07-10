Currencies / ROIV
ROIV: Roivant Sciences Ltd
14.24 USD 0.29 (2.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROIV exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.94 and at a high of 14.29.
Follow Roivant Sciences Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ROIV News
Daily Range
13.94 14.29
Year Range
6.22 14.47
- Previous Close
- 13.95
- Open
- 13.95
- Bid
- 14.24
- Ask
- 14.54
- Low
- 13.94
- High
- 14.29
- Volume
- 7.548 K
- Daily Change
- 2.08%
- Month Change
- 18.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.57%
- Year Change
- 23.08%
