Currencies / RNGR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RNGR: Ranger Energy Services Inc Class A
14.42 USD 0.18 (1.26%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RNGR exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.24 and at a high of 14.75.
Follow Ranger Energy Services Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RNGR News
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ranger Energy (RNGR) Stock
- Is Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 15th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
- NCS Multistage (NCSM) Soars 10.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Ranger Energy Services at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Agee Brett T., director at Ranger Energy, sells $268,986 in shares
- Ranger Energy Posts 52% EPS Jump in Q2
- Ranger Energy Services earnings beat by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ranger Energy Services stock jumps after unveiling hybrid electric workover rigs
- Ranger Energy Q2 2025 slides: net income surges as free cash flow doubles
- Ranger Energy develops first hybrid double electric workover rig
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Ranger Energy Services dual lists on NYSE Texas
- Ranger Energy Services Holds 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Ranger Energy Services Shows Signs Of Strength (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:RNGR)
- Franklin Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Ranger Energy Services, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RNGR)
- Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
14.24 14.75
Year Range
10.56 18.43
- Previous Close
- 14.24
- Open
- 14.31
- Bid
- 14.42
- Ask
- 14.72
- Low
- 14.24
- High
- 14.75
- Volume
- 495
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.00%
- Year Change
- 21.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%