Valute / RNGR
RNGR: Ranger Energy Services Inc Class A
13.77 USD 0.57 (3.97%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RNGR ha avuto una variazione del -3.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.77 e ad un massimo di 14.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Ranger Energy Services Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.77 14.37
Intervallo Annuale
10.56 18.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.34
- Apertura
- 14.30
- Bid
- 13.77
- Ask
- 14.07
- Minimo
- 13.77
- Massimo
- 14.37
- Volume
- 307
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.71%
21 settembre, domenica