RNGR: Ranger Energy Services Inc Class A

13.77 USD 0.57 (3.97%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RNGR ha avuto una variazione del -3.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.77 e ad un massimo di 14.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Ranger Energy Services Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.77 14.37
Intervallo Annuale
10.56 18.43
Chiusura Precedente
14.34
Apertura
14.30
Bid
13.77
Ask
14.07
Minimo
13.77
Massimo
14.37
Volume
307
Variazione giornaliera
-3.97%
Variazione Mensile
-2.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.64%
Variazione Annuale
15.71%
