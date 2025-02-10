Currencies / RILYL
RILYL: B. Riley Financial Inc - Depositary Shares, each representing a
6.63 USD 0.03 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RILYL exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.15 and at a high of 6.72.
Follow B. Riley Financial Inc - Depositary Shares, each representing a dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RILYL News
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Business Update Call
- B. Riley Financial: Near-Term Bankruptcy Filing Increasingly Unlikely (NASDAQ:RILY)
- RILYL stock touches 52-week low at $2.06 amid sharp annual decline
- The Preferred Stock IPO Market 'Unfroze' In May (NYSE:FOUR)
- B. Riley Financial: Surprise Debt Exchange Is Positive, But Major Challenges Remain (RILY)
- B. Riley Financial misses annual report filing deadline for third consecutive year
- B. Riley: Q4 EBITDA Shows Positive Direction, But Economic Tailwinds Are Waning (RILY)
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Murky Outlook For B. Riley Financial's Baby Bonds (NASDAQ:RILY)
Daily Range
6.15 6.72
Year Range
1.77 10.50
- Previous Close
- 6.60
- Open
- 6.72
- Bid
- 6.63
- Ask
- 6.93
- Low
- 6.15
- High
- 6.72
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 8.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.80%
- Year Change
- -11.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%