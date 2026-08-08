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RGTU: Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF
RGTU exchange rate has changed by 14.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.52 and at a high of 14.64.
Follow Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RGTU stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF stock is priced at 14.58 today. It trades within 12.52 - 14.64, yesterday's close was 12.73, and trading volume reached 114. The live price chart of RGTU shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF is currently valued at 14.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -64.56% and USD. View the chart live to track RGTU movements.
How to buy RGTU stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF shares at the current price of 14.58. Orders are usually placed near 14.58 or 14.88, while 114 and 13.20% show market activity. Follow RGTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RGTU stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.80 - 481.32 and current price 14.58. Many compare 40.19% and 104.06% before placing orders at 14.58 or 14.88. Explore the RGTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF in the past year was 481.32. Within 5.80 - 481.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF (RGTU) over the year was 5.80. Comparing it with the current 14.58 and 5.80 - 481.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RGTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RGTU stock split?
Tradr 2X Long RGTI Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.73, and -64.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.73
- Open
- 12.88
- Bid
- 14.58
- Ask
- 14.88
- Low
- 12.52
- High
- 14.64
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 14.53%
- Month Change
- 40.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 104.06%
- Year Change
- -64.56%