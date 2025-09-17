QuotesSections
RDZNW: Roadzen Inc - Warrants

0.0751 USD 0.0100 (15.36%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RDZNW exchange rate has changed by 15.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0751 and at a high of 0.0751.

Follow Roadzen Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0751 0.0751
Year Range
0.0356 0.2899
Previous Close
0.0651
Open
0.0751
Bid
0.0751
Ask
0.0781
Low
0.0751
High
0.0751
Volume
1
Daily Change
15.36%
Month Change
2.18%
6 Months Change
23.11%
Year Change
-5.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev