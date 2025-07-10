QuotesSections
Currencies / RDNT
Back to US Stock Market

RDNT: RadNet Inc

74.92 USD 0.07 (0.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RDNT exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.19 and at a high of 75.46.

Follow RadNet Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RDNT News

Daily Range
73.19 75.46
Year Range
45.00 93.65
Previous Close
74.99
Open
74.00
Bid
74.92
Ask
75.22
Low
73.19
High
75.46
Volume
1.332 K
Daily Change
-0.09%
Month Change
5.60%
6 Months Change
49.69%
Year Change
8.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%