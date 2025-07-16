Valute / RDNT
RDNT: RadNet Inc
76.44 USD 0.14 (0.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RDNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.12 e ad un massimo di 77.28.
Segui le dinamiche di RadNet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.12 77.28
Intervallo Annuale
45.00 93.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.58
- Apertura
- 77.28
- Bid
- 76.44
- Ask
- 76.74
- Minimo
- 75.12
- Massimo
- 77.28
- Volume
- 1.850 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 52.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.62%
20 settembre, sabato