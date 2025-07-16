QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RDNT
Tornare a Azioni

RDNT: RadNet Inc

76.44 USD 0.14 (0.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RDNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.12 e ad un massimo di 77.28.

Segui le dinamiche di RadNet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RDNT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.12 77.28
Intervallo Annuale
45.00 93.65
Chiusura Precedente
76.58
Apertura
77.28
Bid
76.44
Ask
76.74
Minimo
75.12
Massimo
77.28
Volume
1.850 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.18%
Variazione Mensile
7.74%
Variazione Semestrale
52.73%
Variazione Annuale
10.62%
20 settembre, sabato