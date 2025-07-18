Currencies / RDHL
RDHL: Redhill Biopharma Ltd - American Depositary Shares
1.52 USD 0.02 (1.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RDHL exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.51 and at a high of 1.53.
Follow Redhill Biopharma Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RDHL News
- RedHill Biopharma receives Nasdaq extension to regain compliance by October
- Redhill Biopharma stock soars after FDA provides positive pathway for Crohn’s drug
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
Daily Range
1.51 1.53
Year Range
1.18 9.05
- Previous Close
- 1.50
- Open
- 1.52
- Bid
- 1.52
- Ask
- 1.82
- Low
- 1.51
- High
- 1.53
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- 12.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.86%
- Year Change
- -82.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%