RCD
23.99 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RCD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.95 and at a high of 24.00.
Daily Range
23.95 24.00
Year Range
22.71 25.55
- Previous Close
- 24.01
- Open
- 23.95
- Bid
- 23.99
- Ask
- 24.29
- Low
- 23.95
- High
- 24.00
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- -3.85%
