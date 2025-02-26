QuotesSections
Currencies / RCD
RCD

23.99 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RCD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.95 and at a high of 24.00.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
23.95 24.00
Year Range
22.71 25.55
Previous Close
24.01
Open
23.95
Bid
23.99
Ask
24.29
Low
23.95
High
24.00
Volume
10
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
2.09%
6 Months Change
0.50%
Year Change
-3.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%