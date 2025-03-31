Currencies / RANI
RANI: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc - Class A
0.50 USD 0.01 (2.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RANI exchange rate has changed by 2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.47 and at a high of 0.50.
Follow Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RANI News
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views - Kairos Pharma (AMEX:KAPA), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Rani Therapeutics stock plunges after $3 million registered direct offering
- Dow Falls Over 100 Points; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings - JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Rani Therapeutics secures $3 million through registered direct offering
- Rani Therapeutics stock soars after announcing ENDO 2025 presentation
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Rani Therapeutics announces annual meeting results
- Rani Therapeutics explores oral delivery of Chugai’s drugs
- Oppenheimer cuts Rani Therapeutics target to $4, keeps Outperform
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RANI)
Daily Range
0.47 0.50
Year Range
0.39 3.75
- Previous Close
- 0.49
- Open
- 0.47
- Bid
- 0.50
- Ask
- 0.80
- Low
- 0.47
- High
- 0.50
- Volume
- 297
- Daily Change
- 2.04%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -60.00%
- Year Change
- -77.06%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev