QVCD: QVC Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067

10.7900 USD 0.1100 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QVCD exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.5550 and at a high of 10.9425.

Follow QVC Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
10.5550 10.9425
Year Range
7.2300 14.0000
Previous Close
10.6800
Open
10.5981
Bid
10.7900
Ask
10.7930
Low
10.5550
High
10.9425
Volume
28
Daily Change
1.03%
Month Change
7.95%
6 Months Change
6.83%
Year Change
-17.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev