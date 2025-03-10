Currencies / QVCD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QVCD: QVC Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067
10.7900 USD 0.1100 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QVCD exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.5550 and at a high of 10.9425.
Follow QVC Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
10.5550 10.9425
Year Range
7.2300 14.0000
- Previous Close
- 10.6800
- Open
- 10.5981
- Bid
- 10.7900
- Ask
- 10.7930
- Low
- 10.5550
- High
- 10.9425
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 1.03%
- Month Change
- 7.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.83%
- Year Change
- -17.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev