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QMOM: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF
QMOM exchange rate has changed by 1.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.02 and at a high of 77.10.
Follow Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QMOM News
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- CDT Insider Sentiment July 2026 - The Market Is Asking Questions
- S&P 500 To 10,000 - Why, When, And How Stocks Get There
- Passive In Name Only: The Active Bet Within Your Equity Index
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QMOM stock price today?
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock is priced at 77.10 today. It trades within 76.02 - 77.10, yesterday's close was 75.68, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of QMOM shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF is currently valued at 77.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.82% and USD. View the chart live to track QMOM movements.
How to buy QMOM stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 77.10. Orders are usually placed near 77.10 or 77.40, while 74 and 0.68% show market activity. Follow QMOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QMOM stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.24 - 81.94 and current price 77.10. Many compare 5.63% and 5.18% before placing orders at 77.10 or 77.40. Explore the QMOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the past year was 81.94. Within 60.24 - 81.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) over the year was 60.24. Comparing it with the current 77.10 and 60.24 - 81.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QMOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QMOM stock split?
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.68, and 24.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.68
- Open
- 76.58
- Bid
- 77.10
- Ask
- 77.40
- Low
- 76.02
- High
- 77.10
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 1.88%
- Month Change
- 5.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.18%
- Year Change
- 24.82%