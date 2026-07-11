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QMOM: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

77.10 USD 1.42 (1.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QMOM exchange rate has changed by 1.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.02 and at a high of 77.10.

Follow Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QMOM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QMOM stock price today?

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock is priced at 77.10 today. It trades within 76.02 - 77.10, yesterday's close was 75.68, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of QMOM shows these updates.

Does Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF is currently valued at 77.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.82% and USD. View the chart live to track QMOM movements.

How to buy QMOM stock?

You can buy Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 77.10. Orders are usually placed near 77.10 or 77.40, while 74 and 0.68% show market activity. Follow QMOM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QMOM stock?

Investing in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.24 - 81.94 and current price 77.10. Many compare 5.63% and 5.18% before placing orders at 77.10 or 77.40. Explore the QMOM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the past year was 81.94. Within 60.24 - 81.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) over the year was 60.24. Comparing it with the current 77.10 and 60.24 - 81.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QMOM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QMOM stock split?

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.68, and 24.82% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
76.02 77.10
Year Range
60.24 81.94
Previous Close
75.68
Open
76.58
Bid
77.10
Ask
77.40
Low
76.02
High
77.10
Volume
74
Daily Change
1.88%
Month Change
5.63%
6 Months Change
5.18%
Year Change
24.82%
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