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QMMY: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May
QMMY exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.39 and at a high of 26.49.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QMMY stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 26.46 today. It trades within 26.39 - 26.49, yesterday's close was 26.32, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of QMMY shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 26.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.52% and USD. View the chart live to track QMMY movements.
How to buy QMMY stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 26.46. Orders are usually placed near 26.46 or 26.76, while 28 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow QMMY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QMMY stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 24.30 - 26.62 and current price 26.46. Many compare 2.24% and 5.27% before placing orders at 26.46 or 26.76. Explore the QMMY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 26.62. Within 24.30 - 26.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May (QMMY) over the year was 24.30. Comparing it with the current 26.46 and 24.30 - 26.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QMMY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QMMY stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.32, and 5.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.32
- Open
- 26.47
- Bid
- 26.46
- Ask
- 26.76
- Low
- 26.39
- High
- 26.49
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.27%
- Year Change
- 5.52%