PSCC: Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PSCC exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.73 and at a high of 32.91.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCC stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock is priced at 32.81 today. It trades within 0.40%, yesterday's close was 32.68, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PSCC shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 32.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.65% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCC movements.
How to buy PSCC stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF shares at the current price of 32.81. Orders are usually placed near 32.81 or 33.11, while 6 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow PSCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCC stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.91 - 41.01 and current price 32.81. Many compare -0.58% and -5.50% before placing orders at 32.81 or 33.11. Explore the PSCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the past year was 41.01. Within 31.91 - 41.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) over the year was 31.91. Comparing it with the current 32.81 and 31.91 - 41.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCC stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.68, and -10.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.68
- Open
- 32.91
- Bid
- 32.81
- Ask
- 33.11
- Low
- 32.73
- High
- 32.91
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- -0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.50%
- Year Change
- -10.65%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 207 K
- Prev
- 218 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.923 M
- Prev
- 1.926 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.5%
- Prev
- -1.3%