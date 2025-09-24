Currencies / PSA-PG
PSA-PG: Public Storage Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000 of
21.75 USD 0.06 (0.28%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSA-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.73 and at a high of 21.80.
Follow Public Storage Depositary Shares, Each Representing 1/1,000 of dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
21.73 21.80
Year Range
19.49 22.05
- Previous Close
- 21.81
- Open
- 21.80
- Bid
- 21.75
- Ask
- 22.05
- Low
- 21.73
- High
- 21.80
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 6.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.57%
- Year Change
- 4.57%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%