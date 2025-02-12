Currencies / PRQR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRQR: ProQR Therapeutics N.V
1.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRQR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.91 and at a high of 2.00.
Follow ProQR Therapeutics N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRQR News
- ProQR Therapeutics Stock: Not A Needle Mover Just Yet (NASDAQ:PRQR)
- ProQR Therapeutics NV earnings missed by €0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ProQR stock rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald ahead of key 2H25 data
- ProQR stock advances as Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirms $8 price target
- ProQR stock advances as JMP reiterates bullish stance on RNA editing
- ProQR submits clinical trial application for RNA editing therapy
- This Ralph Lauren Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI), Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)
Daily Range
1.91 2.00
Year Range
1.07 4.62
- Previous Close
- 1.99
- Open
- 1.96
- Bid
- 1.99
- Ask
- 2.29
- Low
- 1.91
- High
- 2.00
- Volume
- 502
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -11.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.76%
- Year Change
- 8.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%