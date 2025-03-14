Currencies / PRPL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRPL: Purple Innovation Inc
1.05 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRPL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.02 and at a high of 1.07.
Follow Purple Innovation Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRPL News
- Purple Innovation: Between Expansion And Fragile Balance (NASDAQ:PRPL)
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Purple Innovation Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock falls
- Purple Innovation earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Purple Innovation Shareholders Approve Key Proposals
- Purple Innovation Soars 38% as Company Announces Strategic Review
Daily Range
1.02 1.07
Year Range
0.56 1.30
- Previous Close
- 1.05
- Open
- 1.04
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Low
- 1.02
- High
- 1.07
- Volume
- 369
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -7.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.05%
- Year Change
- 5.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%