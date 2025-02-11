Currencies / PRLD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRLD: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated
1.16 USD 0.05 (4.50%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRLD exchange rate has changed by 4.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.03 and at a high of 1.18.
Follow Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRLD News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Prelude Cuts Q2 Losses and Costs 13%
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
- Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Argan (NYSE:AGX)
- Prelude Therapeutics stock surges on insider buying
- Why Lattice Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Daily Range
1.03 1.18
Year Range
0.61 2.11
- Previous Close
- 1.11
- Open
- 1.11
- Bid
- 1.16
- Ask
- 1.46
- Low
- 1.03
- High
- 1.18
- Volume
- 386
- Daily Change
- 4.50%
- Month Change
- -3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.46%
- Year Change
- -43.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev