Currencies / PRFZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRFZ: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
45.71 USD 0.08 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRFZ exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.71 and at a high of 45.83.
Follow Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRFZ News
- Should Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Is Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Should Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q3 2025
- Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty
- Fears Of Slower Economic Growth Pressure U.S. Small-Cap Stock Outlook
- Monopoly Money
Daily Range
45.71 45.83
Year Range
32.53 46.47
- Previous Close
- 45.63
- Open
- 45.74
- Bid
- 45.71
- Ask
- 46.01
- Low
- 45.71
- High
- 45.83
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.25%
- Year Change
- 10.09%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%