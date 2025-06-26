QuotesSections
Currencies / PRFZ
Back to US Stock Market

PRFZ: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

45.71 USD 0.08 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRFZ exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.71 and at a high of 45.83.

Follow Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRFZ News

Daily Range
45.71 45.83
Year Range
32.53 46.47
Previous Close
45.63
Open
45.74
Bid
45.71
Ask
46.01
Low
45.71
High
45.83
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
3.96%
6 Months Change
21.25%
Year Change
10.09%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%