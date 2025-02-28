Currencies / PNTG
PNTG: The Pennant Group Inc
24.63 USD 0.57 (2.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PNTG exchange rate has changed by -2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.58 and at a high of 25.22.
Follow The Pennant Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PNTG News
- The Pennant Group (PNTG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39.94% Upside in The Pennant Group (PNTG): Here's What You Should Know
- The Pennant Group stock price target raised to $34 from $33 at RBC Capital
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- How Much Upside is Left in The Pennant Group (PNTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31.17%
- M&A News: UnitedHealth (UNH) Closes $3.3B Amedisys Deal After Two-Year Antitrust Battle - TipRanks.com
- Cheney, Pennant Group EVP, sells $20k in PNTG stock
- The Pennant Group (PNTG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Pennant Group earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Pennant group CEO Guerisoli sells $93k in shares
- Pennant Group holds annual meeting, elects directors
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
24.58 25.22
Year Range
21.18 36.20
- Previous Close
- 25.20
- Open
- 25.08
- Bid
- 24.63
- Ask
- 24.93
- Low
- 24.58
- High
- 25.22
- Volume
- 420
- Daily Change
- -2.26%
- Month Change
- 3.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.18%
- Year Change
- -27.37%
