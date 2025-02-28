QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PNTG
Tornare a Azioni

PNTG: The Pennant Group Inc

24.12 USD 0.64 (2.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNTG ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.02 e ad un massimo di 24.97.

Segui le dinamiche di The Pennant Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PNTG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.02 24.97
Intervallo Annuale
21.18 36.20
Chiusura Precedente
24.76
Apertura
24.55
Bid
24.12
Ask
24.42
Minimo
24.02
Massimo
24.97
Volume
627
Variazione giornaliera
-2.58%
Variazione Mensile
1.60%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.21%
Variazione Annuale
-28.87%
20 settembre, sabato