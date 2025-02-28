Valute / PNTG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PNTG: The Pennant Group Inc
24.12 USD 0.64 (2.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PNTG ha avuto una variazione del -2.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.02 e ad un massimo di 24.97.
Segui le dinamiche di The Pennant Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PNTG News
- The Pennant Group (PNTG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39.94% Upside in The Pennant Group (PNTG): Here's What You Should Know
- The Pennant Group stock price target raised to $34 from $33 at RBC Capital
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- How Much Upside is Left in The Pennant Group (PNTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31.17%
- M&A News: UnitedHealth (UNH) Closes $3.3B Amedisys Deal After Two-Year Antitrust Battle - TipRanks.com
- Cheney, Pennant Group EVP, sells $20k in PNTG stock
- The Pennant Group (PNTG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Pennant Group earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Pennant group CEO Guerisoli sells $93k in shares
- Pennant Group holds annual meeting, elects directors
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.02 24.97
Intervallo Annuale
21.18 36.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.76
- Apertura
- 24.55
- Bid
- 24.12
- Ask
- 24.42
- Minimo
- 24.02
- Massimo
- 24.97
- Volume
- 627
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.87%
20 settembre, sabato