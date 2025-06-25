Currencies / PFXNZ
PFXNZ: PhenixFIN Corporation - 5.25% Notes due 2028
23.7700 USD 0.1300 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PFXNZ exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.7699 and at a high of 23.7700.
Follow PhenixFIN Corporation - 5.25% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
23.7699 23.7700
Year Range
22.3000 23.7700
- Previous Close
- 23.6400
- Open
- 23.7699
- Bid
- 23.7700
- Ask
- 23.7730
- Low
- 23.7699
- High
- 23.7700
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.52%
- Year Change
- 4.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev