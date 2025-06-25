QuotesSections
Currencies / PFXNZ
Back to US Stock Market

PFXNZ: PhenixFIN Corporation - 5.25% Notes due 2028

23.7700 USD 0.1300 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFXNZ exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.7699 and at a high of 23.7700.

Follow PhenixFIN Corporation - 5.25% Notes due 2028 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFXNZ News

Daily Range
23.7699 23.7700
Year Range
22.3000 23.7700
Previous Close
23.6400
Open
23.7699
Bid
23.7700
Ask
23.7730
Low
23.7699
High
23.7700
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.55%
Month Change
1.15%
6 Months Change
1.52%
Year Change
4.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev